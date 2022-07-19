Modi govt on privatisation spree, Cong will oppose bank sale bill: Jairam

The on Tuesday accused the Narendra Modi government of being on a "privatisation spree" and said it will oppose the "bank sale bill".

Party leader said public sector banks must be equipped to face competition and selling them to a chosen few will prove disastrous.

"Today, 53 years ago, banks were nationalised. It was a transformational change. Now, Modi Sarkar is on a privatisation spree. Public sector banks must be equipped to face competition, but selling them off to a chosen few will be disastrous! will oppose the Bank Sale Bill," Ramesh said on Twitter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)