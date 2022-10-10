Rumours about infighting in Rajasthan Congress 'nonsense': CM Ashok Gehlot

-
ALSO READ
Puducherry Congress facing crisis amid infighting over allegiance
CM Ashok Gehlot woos investors; says Rajasthan has friendly govt policies
'Some leaders' instigating party workers; Ashok Gehlot takes a dig at Pilot
Yatra to counter polarisation; party wants Rahul to be chief: Raj CM Gehlot
Ashok Gehlot is Sonia Gandhi's choice to 'lead' Congress, say reports
-
Asserting that there was no infighting in his Congress party, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said rumours are now being spread that no one is giving importance to the Gandhi family members and they are not able to attract votes, and dismissed them as "nonsense".
He was addressing a gathering of the Regar community in Vidyadhar Nagar here.
"Now, it is being spread that no one is giving importance to the Gandhi family. The Gandhi family does not have the ability to get votes. All these talks are nonsense," Gehlot said.
The BJP claims that the Gandhi family does not have the ability to attract votes, but the reality is that the people of the country believe in Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, he said.
"Wherever they will go in the country, lakhs of people will gather," he said.
"The talks of infighting in Congress is being publicised. This benefits the BJP. Every day news keeps coming in newspapers that a fight is going on in the Rajasthan Congress. There is no fight and we will together form the next government. This is our resolve. We need the blessings of the people," Gehlot said.
Gehlot told the gathering that the Congress is the only party that has given respect to the Regar community.
He said the Congress has protected reservation.
"Those in the power today never supported reservation.... Today's Bharatiya Janata Party was earlier in the form of Jana Sangh. They opposed reservation," Gehlot said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 07:42 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU