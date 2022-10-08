JUST IN
Fadnavis slams Rahul on Savarkar remark; asks whether Uddhav backs it
EC bars Thackeray, Shinde camps from using Shiv Sena name, party symbol
Despite being large part of population, Muslims not getting share: Pawar
Uddhav faction to start 'Mahaprabodhan Yatra' from Shinde stronghold Thane
Be it Adani, Ambani or Jay Shah, we welcome all: Rajasthan CM Gehlot
NCP chief Pawar welcomes Mohan Bhagwats' comments on social discrimination
Clamour grows for probe into Eknath Shinde's Dussehra rally 'bills'
Shinde faction to meet Election Commission on Friday over Sena poll symbol
Sena MP slams Uddhav for dragging his son's name in Dussehra rally speech
Crowd at Shinde's rally showed which is real Shiv Sena, says Fadnavis
You are here: Home » Politics » News » West
EC bars Thackeray, Shinde camps from using Shiv Sena name, party symbol
KCR stopped going to state secretariat on advice of tantriks: FM Sitharaman
Business Standard

Fadnavis slams Rahul on Savarkar remark; asks whether Uddhav backs it

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on freedom fighter V D Savarkar

Topics
Devendra Fadnavis | Rahul Gandhi | Uddhav Thackeray

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Devendra Fadnavis
Devendra Fadnavis | Photo: PTI

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on freedom fighter V D Savarkar and asked whether Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray supports such a statement.

Talking to reporters, Fadnavis said Rahul Gandhi didn't know the history of India and the Congress.

In a media interaction on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi said Savarkar used to get a stipend from the British and these are historical facts.

Rahul Gandhi has again insulted Swatyantraveer Savarkarhe has been constantly saying that he was an agent and took the money. I condemn his statement," Fadnavis said.

He said the Congress has often insulted Savarkar because he had the backing of a large number of people.

"After Independence, Congress has purposely insulted Savarkar several times, the BJP leader alleged.

Latching on to Rahul's remarks, Fadnavis asked whether Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray would condemn his statement.

The Congress and the Shiv Sena are partners in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Is he (Thackeray) going to send his leaders to welcome him (Rahul Gandhi) during 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and is he going to back his statement? Uddhav ji must answer this, Fadnavis said.

Savarkar, a Hindutva ideologue, is a revered figure for many right-wing organisations.

He is also an important political icon for the BJP.

The Shiv Sena, which champions itself as a Hindutva party, had demanded Bharat Ratna for Savarkar.

"Savarkar served the kalapani sentence for 11 years at the Cellular jail in Andaman. There are very few freedom fighters who spent these long years in jail. He inspired many freedom fighters, built the revolutionary movement and suffered atrocities at the hands of the British. He thought about the Indian freedom struggle even while serving his sentence," Fadnavis added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Devendra Fadnavis

First Published: Sat, October 08 2022. 23:17 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU