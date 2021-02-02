Sanjay Raut to visit Singhu, Ghazipur borders to meet protesting farmers

-
ALSO READ
For the Union govt the best farm policy would be to let states deal with it
'Fear of price fluctuation, distrust behind protests against farm laws'
High-powered panel's minutes reveal farm bills were never raised: Punjab FM
Akhilesh Yadav questions 'intention' behind deferring new farm laws
Union ministers start 11th round of talks with protesting farmer unions
-
Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut will visit Singhu and Ghazipur borders on Tuesday to meet the farmers protesting central farm laws.
This comes a week after the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day turned violent in the national capital.
"The Maha Vikas Aghadi has taken many decisions in the interest of the farmers. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray always stood behind farmers in their tough times. The anguish and tears of the farmers are disturbing. On the instructions of party president Uddhav Thackeray, today I am going to meet agitating farmers at Singhu Border," Raut tweeted in Marathi.
''Kisan andolan zindabad! will visit protesting farmers at Ghazipur today at 1 pm. Jai jawan, jai kisan,'' he said in another tweet.
On Republic Day, protestors did not follow the prearranged route and broke barricades to enter Delhi, clashed with police and vandalised property in several parts of the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally. They also entered the Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts.
Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU