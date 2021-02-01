Anti-people budget by BJP, says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

-
West Bengal Chief Minister
Mamata Banerjee Monday slammed the union budget as "anti- people" aimed at deceiving the masses and said the BJP talks about nationalism, but in practice, they are the ones who are selling resources of the nation to the private players.
Iterating the demand for withdrawal of the new farm laws, Banerjee wondered if the Centre can waive off NPAs running into crores of rupees then why is it hesitant to write-off farm loans.
"They (BJP) lectures others on nationalism, but in practice, they are the ones who are selling the nation. They are selling everything from PSUs, Insurance, Railways and Ports.
"This is a budget to deceive the masses. It's an anti- farmer, anti-people and anti-country budget," Banerjee said while addressing the inaugural ceremony of Uttar Banga Utsav here.
Referring to the BJP sending a chartered plane to fly TMC leaders to Delhi for induction into the saffron camp, Banerjee mockingly said they don't have money to pay for the travel of migrant workers but have money to fly corrupt leaders in chartered planes.
"During COVID period we paid for the transportation of migrant workers. But, they (BJP) have money for using chartered planes to fly corrupt leaders to New Delhi. This only shows their true colour," she said.
