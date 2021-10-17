Sasikala inaugurates AIADMK golden jubilee celebrations, calls for unity

-
ALSO READ
Sasikala waiting for right moment to take control of AIADMK
Tamil Nadu: No place for Sasikala, her family in AIADMK, says Palaniswami
AIADMK slams Sasikala for 'audio politics,' trying 'divide and rule' tactic
GVK promoter buys Jubilee Hills house for Rs 23.15 crore
Tamil Nadu election result LIVE: AIADMK+ fights bravely, fails to save govt
-
AIADMK's expelled General Secretary, V.K.Sasikala on Sunday called for unity of all party factions and asked the cadres to work for its emergence as the number one party in Tamil Nadu in the days to come.
She visited the residence of AIADMK founder and former Chief Minister, late M.G. Ramachandran, at Ramapuram here to inaugurate the golden jubilee celebrations of the AIADMK.
Addressing her supporters, Sasikala, the former aide of late Chief Minister, J. Jayalalithaa said: "Even when I faced a crisis on the personal front, I ensured that the AIADMK government stayed in power and I stepped away from politics in order not to hurt the prospects of AIADMK before the 2021 Assembly elections."
She coined the slogan "Naam ondraaga veendum, kazhagam vendraga veendum" (We have to unite, the party has to win) as she garlanded the statues of MGR, and the portraits of Jayalalithaa and Janaki Ramachandran.
Sasikala also recalled the earlier split in the AIADMK in the late 1980s and said that she had personally met Janaki Ramachandran and that her initiative had led to the merger of both the factions of the AIADMK under Jayalalithaa.
She also called upon her supporters not to abuse AIADMK leaders who are not on her side, saying that this was the mistake made by the faction who was opposite to her and requested her supporters not to make the same mistake. Her speech was well received with loud applause from the audience.
Sasikala was later presented with a 'Golden Sword'. She later took lunch with the children of a special school situated nearby.
She also visited the MGR memorial at T. Nagar where also she addressed the party cadres.
On Saturday, Sasikala who was addressed as 'Chinnamma' by the cadres, paid floral tributes at the memorial of Jayalalithaa after a gap of five years. She was even seen weeping, leading to a sharp retort by AIADMK leader and former minister, D. Jayakumar who said that Sasikala would get the 'Oscar' award for her performance at the memorial.
--IANS
aal/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU