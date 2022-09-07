SC community bodies to pay 20% of plot cost for religious sites: CM Khattar

-
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said the scheduled caste (SC) community organisations will have to pay only 20 per cent of the total cost of plot for construction of any religious sites or social and charitable institutions in the state.
Khattar took the decision while presiding over the 124th meeting of Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran on Tuesday, according to an official statement.
The chief minister further said if any religious place and social charitable sites are built by the organisation of Backward Class-A (BC-A) category, then it will have to pay 30 per cent of the total cost of the plot.
At the same time, 40 per cent of the plot cost will have to be given by the Backward Class-B (BC-B) category.
Notably, in the state, as many as 78 groups fall in the backward caste category, with over 70 of them falling in the BC (A), a sub-category of the backward castes (BCs). The BC-A is considered more backward among the BCs.
The chief minister also said this amount has been fixed at 50 per cent for the general category.
The Haryana CM also gave approval for setting up of a cooperative group housing society scheme for employees, journalists, lawyers, sitting MLAs and former MLAs working in Panchkula and Chandigarh.
Khattar, in the meeting, announced a new policy for the payment of old arrears of extension fees of residential, commercial, institutional, social and religious sites in one lump sum method by December 31, 2022.
