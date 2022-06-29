Caste-based census findings should be made public, says Prashant Kishor

-
ALSO READ
Caste based census will benefit all sections of society: Bihar CM Nitish
Bihar CM to chair all-party meeting to discuss caste-based census on June 1
Prashant Kishor to meet Sonia Gandhi tomorrow, discuss joining Congress
Bihar govt to hold all-party meeting on June 1 over caste-based census
Kishor wants to join Congress without any preconditions: Party gen secy
-
Asserting that the Bihar government's decision to conduct caste-based headcount in the state "is a step in the right direction, election strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor on Tuesday said the findings of the survey must be made public and the data should be used for formulating policies to help the state's downtrodden sections.
Addressing a gathering in Motihari, Kishor, who was earlier a part of the ruling JD(U), also stated that the exercise should not become a bone of contention among the ruling NDA partners in Bihar, where electoral politics is largely driven by caste-based equations.
The state government decision to initiate caste-based census exercise in Bihar is certainly a step in the right direction. After completion of the exercise, the survey findings must be made public and Bihar government should formulate welfare policies and schemes for downtrodden sections on the basis of that data.
The Bihar cabinet recently gave its approval to caste-based headcount, after the Centre ruled it out before Supreme Court, stating that such an exercise was administratively difficult and cumbersome" and that exclusion of information regarding any other caste, apart from SCs and STs, from the purview of census is a conscious policy decision.
Kishor further said, I must say that the Nitish Kumar government was undertaking several development projects. But the pace is very slow. I personally know CM Kumar, he is a good human beingbut that cannot be said for all who are part of the NDA government in Bihar.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU