Bihar govt to hold all-party meeting on June 1 over caste-based census

The Bihar government has decided to hold an all-party meeting on the issue of caste-based census on June 1 in Patna.
Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, the Education Minister of Bihar has confirmed the development. He said that all political parties have agreed on the meeting for the caste-based census.
"Our Chief Minister has already said that a meeting on the caste-based census will soon be held in Patna. Now, the date has been finalised as June 1. Every party has agreed on the date and we are hopeful that the leaders of all the parties will give their valuable suggestions on this issue," Chaudhary said.
"The venue of the meeting will be 4 Desh Ratna Marg Patna at 4 p.m.," Chaudhary said.
Earlier, Nitish Kumar hinted that he is in favour of meeting on May 27. In Bihar, except BJP, all parties including RJD, JD-U, Congress, left parties, HAM and AIMIM agreed on caste-based census. BJP was stuck with the stand of its central leadership, which has decided not to conduct caste-based census in the country. Though, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already clarified that states are independent to conduct caste-based census on their own expenses.
As Nitish Kumar is looking firm on his decision to conduct a caste-based census in Bihar, BJP stepped down on Monday and gave its support on the issue in Bihar. The BJP think tank believes that if they would oppose caste-based census in Bihar, Nitish Kumar might break the alliance with BJP and form government in Bihar with the help of RJD.
--IANS
ajk/shs
