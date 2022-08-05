JUST IN
India records two more monkeypox cases, patients have no travel history
No GST on rental of 'sarais' under religious or charitable trust: CBIC
Uttar Pradesh: Varanasi court to hear Gyanvapi case on August 18
Over 50 cattle die at cow shelter in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh CM orders probe
Israel sends reinforcements to Gaza border amid possibility of attack
Odisha approves investments worth over Rs 2,250 cr to create employment
ED attaches assets worth Rs 2.16 cr in money laundering case
EAM Jaishankar, US Secy of State Blinken discuss pressing global issues
PM Modi urges people to take Covid precautionary dose as cases rise
CJI N V Ramana recommends Justice Uday Umesh Lalit as his successor
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Uttar Pradesh: Varanasi court to hear Gyanvapi case on August 18
India records two more monkeypox cases, patients have no travel history
Business Standard

No GST on rental of 'sarais' under religious or charitable trust: CBIC

The Union Finance Ministry on Thursday said 'sarais' run by religious or charitable trusts are exempt from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) irrespective of rent.

Topics
GST | Finance Ministry

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The panel was expected to submit a report by last month and suggest various steps to raise revenue, including hiking the lowest slab and rationalising the slab
The panel was expected to submit a report by last month and suggest various steps to raise revenue, including hiking the lowest slab and rationalising the slab

The Union Finance Ministry on Thursday said 'sarais' run by religious or charitable trusts are exempt from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) irrespective of rent.

Certain 'sarais' managed by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on their own started collecting GST for rents up to Rs 1,000 per day after the decisions on the recommendations of the 47th GST Council meeting came into effect from July 18, 2022.

As per the recommendation, hotel rooms having room rents up to Rs 1,000 per day were brought under the GST rate slab of 12 per cent from the earlier exempt category.

However, the GST is not applicable on room rent in religious precincts by a charitable or religious trust, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes under the Finance Ministry said in a series of tweets.

There is another exemption which exempts renting of rooms in religious precincts by a charitable or religious trust, where amount charged for the room is less than Rs 1,000 per day, it said, adding this exemption continues to be in force without any change.

This exemption is available as per the notification dated June 28, 2017.

"The precincts of a religious place, in terms of above notification, has to be given broader meaning to include a Sarai even if it is located outside the boundary wall of a complex of a religious place, in the surrounding area, and managed by the same trust/management," another tweet said.

This view has been consistently taken by the Centre even in the pre-GST regime, it said, adding that state tax authorities may also take the same view in their jurisdiction.

It has come to the notice that the three Sarais -- Guru Gobind Singh NRI Niwas, Baba Deep Singh Niwas, Mata Bhag Kaur Niwas -- managed by the SGPC in Amritsar have started paying GST with effect from July 18, 2022.

"These sarais managed by the SGPC may therefore avail the above stated exemptions in respect of renting of rooms by them," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on GST

First Published: Fri, August 05 2022. 07:02 IST

`