Union minister rejects TMC's allegation of 'non-release' of MGNREGA funds

Union Minister Kapil Moreshwar Patil on Wednesday rubbished the TMC's allegation of 'non-release' of funds by the Centre to West Bengal and said there were complaints that some states changed names of the central schemes.

Patil, the union minister of state for Panchayati Raj, also termed the TMC's accusation of 'non-release' of funds under the 100-day rural employement programme due to political reasons as "baseless".

"The allegation that the funds for West Bengal have not been released due to political reasons is baseless. Why would we take such steps which might have an adverse political impact? There are complaints that some states are changing names of central projects. We are looking into it," Patil told reporters here.

The Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal had accused the Centre of not clearing funds amounting to Rs 6,000 crore under the 100-day work scheme.

"I will check with my department what the issue is. If there is any problem in terms of fund utilisation certificate or not, that has to be checked," he said.

The Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Act 2005 (MGNREGA) is aimed at enhancing the livelihood security of households in rural areas of the country by providing at least 100 days of guaranteed wage employment in a financial year.

Asked about allegations of corruption at the panchayat level in the state, Patil said he will check before making any comment on it.

"I cannot comment on it offhand on allegations of corruption as I have to check the reports. I will check with our officers," he said.

The union minister also urged the state government to ensure free and fair panchayat polls, slated to be held next year.

"We all have seen what happens during elections in West Bengal. I would request the state government and its officials to ensure free and fair panchayat polls to be held next year," he said.

