Sena MLAs ask Uddhav to take a final call on Maharashtra govt formation

The MLAs on Thursday authorised party chief Uddhav Thackeray to take a "final decision" on government formation in Maharashtra.

Thackeray chaired a meeting of all party MLAs at his residence 'Matoshree' in suburban Bandra, where the legislators also reiterated that the formula of "equal sharing of posts and responsibilities" agreed upon before the Lok Sabha polls should be implemented.

"The Sena MLAs passed a resolution authorising Uddhavji to take a final decision regarding government formation," party legislator Shambhuraje Desai told reporters after the meeting ended.

Desai denied that the Sena legislators will be shifted to a hotel in south Mumbai, amid fear of switching sides.

The has been maintaining that in February this year, before the Lok Sabha polls, it was decided that there will be equal sharing of posts and responsibilities between the party and the BJP.

While the has been insisting on sharing the chief minister's post, the BJP has rejected it.

Both the parties are locked in a tussle over the issue of the chief minister's post, resulting in a stalemate in government formation despite results of the October 24 Assembly polls giving the alliance a combined seat strength of 161, way past the 145 majority mark in the 288-member House.

In the polls, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena-56, NCP-54 and the Congress won 44 seats.