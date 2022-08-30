Telangana, Centre in war of words on Twitter over medical colleges

-
ALSO READ
AP govt impleads itself in 'freebies' case, calls them 'social investment'
Telangana Congress MLA Rajgopal Reddy submits resignation to Speaker
Bharat Bandh: Banking service, coal, steel production hit in Telugu states
Pak slams India's 'discriminatory' advisory about its education institutes
BJP gears up for 2023 Telangana polls with 'Palle Gosa-BJP Bharosa' program
-
Telangana Minister K.T. Rama Rao and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya continue to be engaged in a war of words on Twitter after the former's tweet that not even one medical college was sanctioned to the state by the BJP-led government at the Centre.
Mandaviya hit back at the state government saying it did not submit any proposal for medical colleges.
Rama Rao, who is also working president of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), disputed the central minister's claim.
"Mansukh Ji, Wish you had a review before you chose to respond. Attached are responses of your predecessors to the requests from Telangana Health Ministers from 2015 & 2019 Telangana Govt has consistently requested for medical colleges but fact is your Govt delivered ZERO," wrote KTR, as Rama Rao is popularly known.
"Before you jump up & respond, let me also remind you that your Govt failed to even fill the 544 Jobs Vacant in AIIMS Bibinagar AIIMS was sanctioned during the UPA Govt & the fact is not ONE educational institution was sanctioned by NPA Govt; neither by your Dept nor by HRD," added KTR.
The war of words stated with KTR's tweet on Sunday that Chief Minister KCR scripting history in medical education.
He pointed out that prior to 2014, in 67 years only five government medical colleges were setup in Telangana but in the last eight years, 16 new medical colleges were sanctionedA and 13 more to be setup making it one medical college per district.
"Now let me tell you how many medical colleges our PM Modi Ji sanctioned to Telangana. ZERO," he wrote
The Union Minister hit back and said: "How many proposals for medical colleges have been sent by your Telangana State Government? 'Zero'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sanctioned the highest (number of) government medical colleges in the shortest time, without partiality, to those States who made proposals."
After KTR's reply, Mandaviya wrote that there is a difference between sending a simple letter and a formal proposal according to the scheme requirements
Mandaviya stated that the Centre always requested and guided Telangana state to send a formal proposal with DPR as per scheme requirements.
In the latest tweet on the issue, the TRS leader posed this question: "Sir, your cabinet colleague from Telangana says 9 colleges were sanctioned The Governor says new medical colleges have been sanctioned You claim that we haven't applied. Your reply in parliament says even when UP asked for 14, Govt sanctioned 27 Why this hypocrisy & duplicity?"
--IANS
ms/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU