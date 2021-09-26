Seven new ministers inducted in Yogi Adityanath ministry in Uttar Pradesh

Jitin Prasada, who switched from the Congress to the BJP recently, was on Sunday inducted in the cabinet while six others took oath as ministers of state.

The expansion of the council of ministers has taken place as the BJP prepares for the assembly elections in the crucial state of early next year.

The oath was administered by Governor Anandiben Patel at a function in the Gandhi auditorium in the Raj Bhavan in the presence of the chief minister.

The new MOS are Paltu Ram, Chhatarpal Gangwar, Sangeeta Balwant Bind, Dharamveer Prajapati, Sanjeev Kumar Gaur and Dinesh Khatik.

With the expansion, the upper limit of 60 of the ministry has been reached.

The maximum strength of the ministry can be 15 percent of the total strength of the Assembly. The Assembly has 403 seats.

