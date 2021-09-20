Several Congress legislators ready to join BJP, says Yediyurappa

-
ALSO READ
BJP leadership upset over B S Yediyurappa's comments on Modi wave
Yediyurappa cautions party workers against taking opposition lightly
Yediyurappa asks CM to withdraw order giving him cabinet minister status
Cabinet expansion on Wednesday afternoon, says Karnataka CM Bommai
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai leaves for Delhi to meet Modi, Shah
-
Senior BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday claimed that several Congress legislators were ready to join the BJP.
He was responding to a question from reporters here on his statement that the Congress was trying to lure BJP leaders.
"They (Congress) will certainly make such attempts, but already several Congress legislators are ready to come with us. You will get to know soon who all they are. So any such attempts by Shivakumar (KPCC chief) or anybody else will not be successful," he said.
He said BJP will win more than 140 seats and come back to power.
Addressing the BJP state executive meeting at Davangere on Sunday, the veteran leader had asked party men not to take opposition parties lightly, as they have their own strategy and strengths, and that Congress leaders were trying to contact several party leaders.
He had also alleged that Shivakumar was making attempts to contact party leaders, but he would not succeed.
Meanwhile, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said the BJP's state unit has sought permission from the central leadership to induct several leaders from various parties, and was waiting for the nod. "List has already been sent to the central leadership," he said.
However, responding to Yediyurappa's claims about him trying to contact BJP leaders, Shivakumar said he wouldn't like to disclose his party's strategy.
"Why should I disclose our strategy?. I don't want to disclose our strategy. Who is with whom.. who wants to come with whom. Yediyurappa has said something, Ashoka has said something or some other leaders might have said something, lets wait for some time," he said in response to a question.
Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said today that if any one wants to join the party voluntarily, it would be considered.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU