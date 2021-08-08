Yediyurappa asks CM to withdraw order giving him cabinet minister status

-
ALSO READ
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa to present state Budget on Monday
Yediyurappa: BJP's seasoned neta relents, but too early to write him off
Ready to quit if BJP high command wants: Yediyurappa
Faced many challenges as CM from day one, says Yediyurappa staring at exit
New Karnataka CM: BJP legislature party meeting in Bengaluru today evening
-
Former Karnataka Chief Minister
B S Yediyurappa on Sunday urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to withdraw his order to give him cabinet rank status.
"I request you to provide me only those facilities which are given to an immediate former chief minister and withdraw the order giving me a cabinet rank," Yediyurappa said in his letter to Bommai, which was made available to the media.
Bommai on Saturday had ordered giving facilities similar to a minister to Yediyurappa.
Yediyurappa had resigned on July 26, which coincided with the completion of his two years' term in the office.
A day after his resignation, Yediyurappa had proposed Bommai's name as the leader at the BJP legislature party meet and was accordingly accepted by all and on July 28 Bommai took oath as the new Chief Minister.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU