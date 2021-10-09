Shah to visit U'khand on Oct 16, 17 to discuss assembly polls: Report

-
-
Ahead of Assembly elections in Uttarakhand scheduled to be held next year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the state for two days, that is, October 16 and 17 to meet Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers for the discussion of upcoming polls, said sources on Saturday.
"Home minister Amit Shah will visit Uttrakhand for two days, that is, October 16 and 17 and meet party workers for the discussion of upcoming state assembly elections," sources from Uttarakhand BJP said.
According to sources, the party has also prepared a 20 points programme which includes 15 days door to door campaign, addressing communities, scholars, people benefitted by government schemes, new voters etc.
This programme will be completed by November end of this year. "We will discuss these programs with the Home Minister when he will visit the state and responsibilities will be given to leaders accordingly," sources further added.
BJP will also distribute 100 campaign kits including 50 flags, 100 BJP scarfs, pamphlets of works done by the government from every poll booth in the state.
Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited Uttrakhand on October 7 and inaugurated the Oxygen plant at AIIMS, Rishikesh.
