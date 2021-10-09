Akhilesh to embark on 'Samajwadi Vijay Yatra' from Oct 12 ahead of UP polls

Ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav will embark on a 'Samajwadi Vijay Yatra' from October 12.
Earlier, Yadav had expressed confidence about winning the next year's elections in Uttar Pradesh and said that the people of Uttar Pradesh were disappointed with the BJP government in the state.
"We are again getting an opportunity to hold rath yatra and this time, it is a 'Vijay Yatra' of Samajwadi Party. The people of Uttar Pradesh are disappointed with the BJP government," Yadav had told ANI.
He also said the party will field popular faces in the upcoming elections.
"We will field popular faces in the upcoming Assembly elections. We are working on it and will announce the names of the candidates as soon as the election dates are out," he had said.
Yadav also said that his party is optimistic about getting 400 seats and securing a landslide victory.
"The way BJP is running the government in the state and at the Centre, it is not for the people and they are unhappy with the party. As a result, the Samajwadi party is very optimistic about 400 seats in the upcoming elections," he added.
