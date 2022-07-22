Shiv Sena expects Murmu to uphold constitutional values, says Sanjay Raut

-
ALSO READ
ED summons Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in money laundering case
Shiv Sena ready for both street and legal fight, says Sanjay Raut
NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu to visit Tripura, Bihar on July 5
ED summons Sanjay Raut for questioning again in money laundering case
Supporting Droupadi Murmu does not mean supporting BJP: Sanjay Raut
-
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday congratulated Droupadi Murmu on her election as the President of India, and said his party expects her to uphold the constitutional values.
"We welcome her victory and are happy that a tribal woman has assumed the top post. We supported her candidature. We expect her to uphold and protect the constitutional values," Raut, who is the party's chief spokesman, told PTI.
Murmu, the candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), scripted history on Thursday by becoming India's first tribal president in the one-sided contest, defeating Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.
Murmu, 64, won by an overwhelming margin against Sinha after receiving over 64 per cent valid votes in a day-long counting of ballots of MPs and MLAs, comprising the electoral college, to succeed Ram Nath Kovind to become the country's 15th president.
In the run-up to the election for the top post held on July 18, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had announced his support for Murmu, days after the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by him in the state collapsed. The Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress were constituents of the MVA dispensation.
The Sena had parted ways with the BJP after the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls following differences over sharing the chief minister's post, and later joined hands with the NCP and Congress.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU