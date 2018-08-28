JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Amid challenge from brother Alagiri, Stalin takes over the reins of DMK
Business Standard

Shocked by the death of M Karunanidhi, 248 party workers died: DMK

DMK announced a solatium of Rs 200,000 for the deceased families

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Karunanidhi
Photo: PTI

The DMK on Tuesday said as many as 248 party workers died, 'shocked' by the death of party patriarch M Karunanidhi and announced a solatium of Rs 200,000 each to their families.

After knowing about the hospitalisation and failing health of Karunanidhi and later his death, 248 party workers died, a resolution adopted at the party general council meeting said.

Condoling their deaths, DMK said,"this general council resolves to provide a solatium of Rs 200,000 each totalling Rs 49.6 million to their families."

DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi died on August 7 here in a private hospital, after prolonged illness.
First Published: Tue, August 28 2018. 16:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements