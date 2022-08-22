Shrikant, not family, should be punished: Balyan on Tyagis' mahapachayat

-
Union Minister Sanjiv Balyan has said that Shrikant Tyagi should get punishment for whatever he has done, but his family should not face any sort of injustice.
The minister said this on Sunday reacting to a 'Mahapanchyat' organised by the Tyagi community in support of Shrikant Tyagi, who was recently arrested for allegedly abusing and assaulting a woman in Noida.
"Tyagi community has always voted for us, so if there is anything, we will sit and talk with them," the minister said
Nodia District Magistrate Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj said that the mahapanchayat had held peacefully. "We've taken their memorandum and the administration will examine it and accordingly, necessary action will be taken," the DM said.
Tyagi was seen in a viral video, threatening and misbehaving with a woman inside Noida's Grand Omaxe Society, Sector 93, and was on the run ever since. Tyagi was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police on August 9.
Tyagi, who had claimed to be a member of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) Kishan Morcha, has been accused of allegedly abusing and pushing a woman who is a resident of Grand Omaxe society in Noida's Sector 93B, during an argument.
Noida Police had said that IPC sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 447 (punishment for criminal trespass) have been added to the FIR registered.
Earlier, speaking to media persons while being taken from the court, Tyagi said the woman whom he assaulted was like his sister and claimed that the incident was political, adding that it was done to politically decimate him.
"I express my regret on the incident. She is like my sister, the incident is political and was done to politically decimate me," said Tyagi while being taken from the court.
Earlier, the Noida Police said that Tyagi was using an MLA sticker on his car which Uttar Pradesh MLC Swami Prasad Maurya allegedly gave, police had claimed.
CP Alok Singh said that the video of the said incident occurred on August 5, 2022, and came to light through the social media monitoring team. However, the matter was not reported to the police by the victim. The victim was contacted by the police. Then a case was lodged and a search for the accused was started.
"Initially, eight teams were constituted to apprehend Shrikant Tyagi, but he could not be traced as he was changing his locations and mobile devices. A massive team effort was launched. The number of teams was increased to 12," the police said.
After a massive search operation, Tyagi was arrested along with the people harbouring him during these 3-4 days. While talking about the reason behind the dispute, the Commissioner of Police said that the dispute was related to the use of the common area in society, which started three years back in 2019.
