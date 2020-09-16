Caste data given to Social Justice ministry for classification: MHA to RS

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Raw caste census data collected in 2011 has been handed over to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment for classification and categorisation, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said on Wednesday.

TheSocio Economic and Caste Census (SECC) 2011 was conducted by the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) and the then Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation (HUPA) in rural and urban areas, respectively, the minister told the Rajya Sabha.

He said the data, excluding the caste data, have since been finalised and published by MoRD and HUPA.

"The raw caste data have been handed over to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment for classification and categorisation of data," he said replying a written question.

The minister said theOffice of the Registrar General, India, had provided logistic and technical support in conducting SECC-2011.

