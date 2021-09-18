Siddaramaiah is anti-Hindu, says Karnataka BJP in-charge Arun Singh

-
ALSO READ
Siddaramaiah drops hints on contesting 2023 assembly polls from Badami
Yediyurappa, BJP High Command in Karnataka are weak, says Siddaramaiah
K'taka Congress MLAs project Siddaramaiah as CM candidate in Assembly polls
'BJP will win UP, has future in K'taka': Yediyurappa post meeting Shah
No one sought Karnataka leadership change, says BJP state in-charge
-
Karnataka state in-charge of BJP Arun Singh dubbed Opposition leader Siddaramaiah as anti-Hindu on Saturday in Davanagere. "Siddaramaiah is an anti-Hindu leader. Now he has started talking about temples," he said.
Congress leaders used to speak about masjids only, now Siddaramaiah speaks about temples. "When did he learn to speak about temples," he asked. BJP is involved in the work of building temples. The party is also involved in the work of saving temples. They (Congress) always spoke about masjids, he said ironically.
The Congress even questioned the Supreme Court verdict on Ram Mandir. They commented that it was a hasty verdict. They were busy getting adjournment dates one after the other. It is only because of the commitment of the party that, Ram Mandir is being built at Ayodhya, he maintained.
Nalin Kumar Kateel, the President of the Karnataka BJP stated that there is nothing to learn from Siddaramaiah for a single mistake referring to the demolition of the temple in Mysuru.
"Siddaramaiah is a man who tried to break Veerashaiva-Lingayat community. He celebrated Tipu Jayanthi (anniversary), who destroyed temples," he said. Siddaramaiah is an atheist. BJP is the party that gave the highest grants to temples. The temple is vacated on the guidelines of the Supreme Court. The officers have erred. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has decided on this. There won't be temple demolitions any further. A decision will be taken in the core committee meeting, he explained.
--IANS
mka/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU