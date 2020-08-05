JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » North

Other Opposition leaders follow Priyanka Vadra in hailing Ram Mandir
Business Standard

Sisodia directs DDC to carry out study to improve Delhi govt's revenue

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia directed the Dialogue and Development Commission to carry out a detailed study to improve the AAP government's revenue base, which has been hit hard by the pandemic

Topics
Manish Sisodia | Delhi government

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia seen at Akshardham centre, during counting of votes  for the Delhi Assembly poll results
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday directed the Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) to carry out a detailed study to improve the AAP government's revenue base, which has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, said DDC should suggest short and long-term measures to improve the revenue base and submit its report within two months.

"The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has put a huge strain on government revenue andtherefore, all-out efforts need to be made towards revenue augmentation so that the government is able to undertake all necessary works and programmes for the welfare of people of Delhi," Sisodia was quoted as saying in an official statement.

He also directed the DDC to consult leading experts in the field and relevant organisations working in public finance to carry out the study.

"There is scope for improving tax to GSDP by improving the revenue base. DDC may carry out a detailed study on all contributing factors by analysing all relevant tax-related data of GNCTD and suggest at short and long-term measures that need to be taken to improve the revenue base in GNCTD..." the deputy chief minister said.

Sisodia said that according to the Economic Survey, though Delhi is one of the highest per capita income states in the country, its position is 19th in terms of own tax revenue during 2018-19.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, August 05 2020. 20:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU