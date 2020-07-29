Sonia Gandhi appoints 17 city, district Congress presidents in UP

Interim Congress chief on Wednesday appointed district and city party presidents for 17 districts in

The Congress president has appointed heads of party units in Lucknow, Bahraich, Gonda, Gonda city, Badaun , Badaun city, Pilibhit, Kasganj, Mirzapur, Gorakhpur, Sonbhadra, Jalaun, Azamgarh, Unnao, Lakhimpur, Modinagar (Ghaziabad) and Mughalsarai (Chandauli).

In February this year, had approved the proposal for creating new city Congress Committees in Azamgarh, Sultanpur, Robertsganj (Sonbhadra) districts in

In October last year, the Congress had revamped the party's unit, appointing party MLA Ajay Kumar Lallu as its chief and Aradhana Mishra as the leader of the legislative party.

The Congress in UP has been saddled with a non-existent organisation and is fraught with infighting.

The appointment of district presidents is now being seen as an effort by the party high command to strengthen the organisational base of the party, ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress will also test the waters when it contests the panchayat elections, scheduled to be held at the end of the year.

--IANS

amita/kr

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)