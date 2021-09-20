Situation normal in Chhattisgarh, all issues resolved: TS Singh Deo

Responding to speculation regarding his visit to Delhi amid the ongoing political tussle in Chhattisgarh, state Health Minister and leader TS Singh Deo on Monday said that all the issues within the party had been resolved.

"It is completely a personal tour. I have come to Delhi for my sister's birthday. As you know, none of the party high command is here," he stated while addressing the media when he reached Delhi airport today.

"Everything is normal in Chhattisgarh. All the issues that were there have been resolved," he further said.

After the Bhupesh Baghel-led government in Chhattisgarh completed two-and-a-half years in office in June, the supporters of TS Singh Deo had raised the issue of rotational chief ministership. Though never talked about the two-and-a-half-year formula in Chhattisgarh, the supporters of Deo claim that this was promised.

The health minister while demanding a change of guard in the state had said that he would accept whatever decision was taken by the party high command.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)