Anti-Muslim slogans: Delhi Police arrests ex-BJP spokesperson, 5 others

-
ALSO READ
Farmers' Jantar Mantar stir to end today, to continue at Delhi borders
Opposition party leaders to join protesting farmers at Jantar Mantar
200 farmers protesting farm laws start 'Kisan Sansad' at Jantar Mantar
Protesters are not terrorists
Police tighten security as farmers to protest at Jantar Mantar today
-
The Delhi Police has arrested six people, including advocate and former BJP spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay, in connection with the anti-Muslim slogans allegedly raised during a protest at the Jantar Mantar here, officials said on Tuesday.
"Six people have been arrested after an FIR was registered at the Connaught Place Police Station related to provocative sloganeering at a programme held near Bank of Baroda," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said.
"The accused have been identified as Ashwini Upadhyay, Preet Singh, Deepak Singh, Deepak Kumar, Vinod Sharma and Vinit Bajpai," he said.
They were arrested from different parts of the Delhi-National Capital Region and will be produced before the magistrate on Tuesday, police said.
A video showing anti-Muslim slogans being raised during a protest at Jantar Mantar here was widely circulated on social media, following which the Delhi Police registered a case in connection with the matter on Monday.
Hundreds of people had attended the protest organised by Bharat Jodo Aandolan at Jantar Mantar on Sunday.
Shipra Srivastava, media in-charge of Bharat Jodo Aandolan, had said the protest was held under the leadership of Upadhyay.
However, she denied any links to those who raised anti-Muslim slogans.
"The protest was held against colonial laws and demanding to abolish 222 British laws. We have seen the video, but have no idea who they are. The police should take strict action against the persons who raised the slogans," Srivastava had said.
Upadhyay too denied any involvement in the anti-Muslim slogan shouting incident.
"I have submitted a complaint to the Delhi Police to examine the video which went viral. If the video is authentic, then strict action should be taken against the persons who were involved in it," he had said.
"I have no idea who they are. I have never seen them, never met them and neither called them there. Till the time I was there, they were not seen there. If the video is fake, then a propaganda is being circulated to defame Bharart Jodo Andolan," Upadhyay said.
The video shows a group of people shouting inflammatory slogans and threatening Muslims during the protest at Jantar Mantar.
Yadav had said on Monday, "We have received a video and we are examining it. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the law and an investigation is in progress.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU