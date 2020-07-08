SMEs destroyed, firms under stress; had warned of economic tsunami: Rahul

Small and medium enterprises stand "destroyed" and large companies are under severe stress, Congress leader claimed on Wednesday and said he had warned of an "economic tsunami" in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a tweet, Gandhi also claimed that banks are in distress and attacked the BJP for ridiculing him for highlighting the issue of non-performing assets (NPAs) a few months ago.

"Small and medium enterprises stand destroyed. Large companies are under severe stress. Banks are in distress," he said.

"I stated months ago that an economic tsunami was coming and was ridiculed by the BJP and the media for warning the country about the truth," Gandhi tweeted, citing a media report claiming that additional NPAs of Rs 1.67 trillion from top 500 debt-heavy private companies are likely next fiscal.

The Congress leader has been targeting the central government over its economic policies and demanding a package for micro, small and medium enterprises to help revive demand in the wake of the the coronavirus-induced lockdown.