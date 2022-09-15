SP national convention at Lucknow on Sept 29, party president to be elected

The (SP) will hold its national convention at on September 29 during which its president will be elected, and the party's strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls discussed.

The party will hold its state convention a day before where its state president will be elected.

Sitting SP chief said in a statement the BJP has "created political and economic crises and has played with the democratic system" of the country.

The convention will discuss how to effectively deal with these issues, he said.

"There will also be an in-depth discussion on the party's strategy in the Lok Sabha elections to be held in 2024. In these conventions, the election of national and state presidents of the SP will also be held," he said.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said there will be a special discussion on how the "democratic institutions are being weakened" by the BJP.

The statement said the "deteriorating" law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, problems confronting the education and health sectors, "increasing corruption", farmer issues and the issue of unemployment would also be discussed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)