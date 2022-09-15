Ahead of polls, PM Modi to address rally in Himachal's Mandi on Sep 24

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, Prime Minister will address a youth rally in the Mandi district on September 24.

The Assembly elections in are likely to be held later this year.

PM Modi will address the youth at Paddal Maidan in Mandi on September 24, said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur while addressing a public meeting in Mandi on Wednesday.

He called upon the youth of the Seraj region to participate in this rally in large numbers.

"Prime Minister would address the huge youth rally at Paddal Maidan in Mandi on September 24," said the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister was addressing the public meeting after inaugurating the Government Senior Secondary School Dharbar Thach building constructed at a cost of Rs 2.43 crore at Dharbar Thach in Seraj assembly constituency.

He said that the new initiatives had been taken to ensure basic facilities in the education sector in the Seraj area.

"Strong infrastructure had been developed to provide higher and vocational education to the students. Government Degree College Lambathach building had been constructed at a cost of Rs 8.27 crore and Horticulture & Forestry College had been established at Thunag. The construction work of ITI at Chhatri at a cost of Rs.18.84 crore was in progress," he added.

Thakur further said, "The building of Government High School, Sarachi had been constructed at a cost of Rs 2.75 crore, Government Senior Secondary School Shikavari at a cost of Rs 3.84 crore and GSSS Bagsiad at a cost of Rs 4.24 crore."

He said that the construction work of the Academic and Administrative Block of Pharmacy College Seraj at Bagsiad was in progress at a cost of Rs 48.65.

The Chief Minister added that the Pharmacy College staff residential complex and hostel would be constructed at a cost of Rs 14 crore.

He also announced to sanction of the post of Horticulture Extension Officer at Dharbar Thach and the opening of the Veterinary Dispensary at Balidhar, Bagachanogi.

Earlier, Local Panchayat Pradhan Meera Devi welcomed the Chief Minister.

Former MLA of Delhi Manoj Kumar, Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary, Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri, representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions, office bearers of BJP Mandal and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

