Mayawati questions UP govt after bodies of 2 girls found hanging from tree

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief on Thursday slammed the government over the law and order situation in the state after the bodies of two minor sisters, belonging to the Scheduled Caste community, were found hanging from a tree in Lakhimpur Kheri district.

Taking to Twitter, the chief condemned the incident stating that criminals are roaming free in because the priorities of the government are wrong.

"The heartbreaking incident that took place in Lakhimpur Kheri where two Dalit daughters were abducted and raped in front of their mother and their bodies were hanged from a tree is in discussion everywhere, because the condemnation for such heinous crime is less. Criminals in UP are roaming fearlessly because the priorities of the government are wrong," said .

She further urged the state government to make necessary reforms in its policy, methodology and priorities.

"This incident has exposed the law and order situation in the state and the false claims made by the ruling government on women's safety etc. in UP. Government is busy hiding the truth in such henious crimes including Hathras and the criminals are fearless. The UP government should make necessary reforms in its policy, methodology and priorities," she added.

Earlier on Wednesday Congress also questioned the law and order situation in the state.

Expressing her grief over the incident, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the state government and said, "The incident of murder of two sisters in Lakhimpur (UP) is heart-wrenching. The relatives say that those girls were abducted in broad daylight. Giving false advertisements in newspapers and TV every day does not improve law and order. After all, why are heinous crimes against women increasing in UP?"

Meanwhile, Police on Thursday said that four accused have been taken into custody after the bodies of two minor sisters, belonging to the Scheduled Caste community, were found hanging from a tree in Lakhimpur Kheri district.

Arun Kumar Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police of Lakhimpur Kheri, said that further interrogation is underway.

"Four accused in the matter have been taken into custody. Interrogation is underway," said Additional SP.

On Wednesday evening, the bodies of two minor sisters were found hanging from a tree in Lalpur Majra Tamoli Purva village under the Nighasan police station of Lakhimpur Kheri district.

Local villagers and the girls' family lodged a protest as they marched and blocked the road demanding justice for the victims.

The family of the deceased has accused three men of rape and murder and staged a demonstration at the Nighasan crossing, a few kilometres from the village.

Lakhimpur Kheri superintendent of police (SP) Sanjiv Suman, along with the police force, rushed to the protest site and assured villagers that strict action will be taken against the accused.

Lucknow range inspector general (IG) of police Laxmi Singh, while talking to ANI, said, "Dead bodies of two girls were found hanging from a tree in a field outside a village in Lakhimpur Kheri. No injuries were found on the bodies."

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and reports are awaited.

"Other things to be ascertained after post-mortem. We'll try to expedite the probe," IG further said.

The police officials present there urged the villagers to call off their roadblock and cooperate with the post-mortem examination.

However, more information on the matter is awaited.

