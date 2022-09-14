Himachal: PM Modi to address youth rally in Mandi on Sept 24 ahead of polls

Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, Prime Minister will address a youth rally in Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur's home district next week.

PM Modi will address the youth rally to be organised by the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha at Paddal Maidan in on September 24, Thakur said while addressing a public meeting in on Wednesday.

is likely to go to polls in November this year.

Earlier, the CM inaugurated Government Senior Secondary School Dharbar Thach building constructed at a cost of Rs 2.43 crore in his assembly segment Seraj.

Thakur said that new initiatives were taken to ensure basic facilities in the education sector in Seraj area. Strong infrastructure was developed to provide higher and vocational education to the students, he added.

The CM also announced to start post-graduate classes in political science and English in Government College Lambathach. He said the budget would also be made available for constructing a hostel in the college, in case of availability of land.

