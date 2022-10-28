SP's Azam Khan disqualified as member of UP Assembly after hate speech case

-
ALSO READ
Azam Khan holds meetings with Shivpal as rift widens with Akhilesh Yadav
SP leader Azam Khan seeks 'Z' category security, cites threat to life
SP's Azam Khan might lose MLA seat after getting three-year sentence
UP govt urges SC to reject Azam Khan's bail plea in land grabbing case
SC grants Azam Khan Samajwadi Party leader interim bail in cheating case
-
The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly secretariat on Friday announced the disqualification of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan from the House, a day after a court sentenced him to three years in jail in a hate speech case.
Principal Secretary of the UP Legislative Assembly Pradeep Dubey told PTI that the Assembly Secretariat declared the Rampur Sadar Assembly seat as vacant.
"A vacancy has been declared by the UP Vidhan Sabha Secretariat consequent upon the disqualification due to the judgment passed by the court," he said.
The Rampur MP-MLA court had on Thursday convicted Khan in a 2019 hate speech case and had sentenced him to three years of imprisonment.
The Representation of the People Act says that anyone sentenced to imprisonment of two years or more shall be disqualified "from the date of such conviction" and remain disqualified for another six years after serving time in jail.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 20:33 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU