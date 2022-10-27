JUST IN
Re-elect BJP in Himachal for development to continue: Anurag Thakur
Freebies to allure voters, welfarism policy intervention: BJP to EC
Amit Shah lashes out at previous Haryana regimes, praises Khattar govt
Firmly oppose language used for CM: AAP slams Delhi LG over Chhath Puja row
Injured Nitish Kumar ditches steamer, rides a car to inspect ghats
BJP conspiring to stop free yoga classes in Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Previous govts plundered Punjab of its resources, trying to undo damage: CM
Cracker ban flouted, AAP should accept it has failed to curb pollution: BJP
Tejashwi rubbishes speculations about another volte face by Nitish
UP CM Yogi Adityanath attacks previous governments for 'abandoning' Ayodhya
You are here: Home » Politics » News » North
If Lakshmi-Ganesha on notes can attract voters, implement: Kejriwal to BJP
Business Standard

PM Modi to address BJP poll rallies in Himachal Pradesh from Nov 5-9

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address BJP's election rallies in Himachal Pradesh from November 5-9, state BJP president Suresh Kashyap said

Topics
Himachal Pradesh elections | Narendra Modi | BJP

Press Trust of India  |  Shimla 

PM Modi
PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address BJP's election rallies in Himachal Pradesh from November 5-9, state BJP president Suresh Kashyap said on Thursday.

As per tentative programme, the prime minister will address rallies in Shimla, Hamirpur, Kangra and Mandi, he said.

Kashyap said BJP chief J P Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Union ministers Bhupender Yadav, Anurag Thakur, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Smriti Irani, party spokesperson Sambit Patra and several other prominent leaders will also address election meetings in various parts of the state.

The dates for their election rallies are being finalised, he added.

To a query, Kashyap said efforts were on to persuade rebel BJP candidates to withdraw their nominations.

Those rebel BJP candidates who will not withdraw their nominations will be expelled from the party for six years, the Shimla MP added.

However, he expressed hope that the rebel candidates would withdraw their nominations and the situation would not arise to expel them from the party.

The last date for the withdrawal of nomination papers for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections is October 29.

The voting for the 68-seat Assembly is scheduled to take place on November 12. The counting will take place on December 8.

A notification for the state elections was issued on October 17 and the last date for the filing of nominations was October 25. Scrutiny of papers was held on October 27.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Himachal Pradesh elections

First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 22:18 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU