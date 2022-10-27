Economic crisis in Himachal Pradesh under BJP rule, claims Congress

-
-
Himachal Pradesh Congress president Pratibha Singh on Thursday accused the ruling BJP of driving the state into an economic crisis and said the debt burden has reached at "Rs 70,000 crore".
She also asserted that if her party is voted to power in the assembly polls, it would restore the old pension scheme for state government employees.
"Himachal Pradesh is facing a debt burden of Rs 70,000 crore and the data of unemployed youth in the state has crossed the 10 lakh-mark under the BJP rule," Singh said while addressing a rally in Shimla district's Rampur for the November 12 elections.
The Congress leader reiterated her party's poll promises of restoring the old pension scheme for state government employees, providing Rs 1,500 per month to every woman and free 300 units of electricity to domestic consumers.
First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 22:33 IST
