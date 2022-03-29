SP's Sanjay Lathar made Leader of Opposition in UP Legislative Council

MLC Sanjay Lathar has been made the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, Principal Secretary Rajesh Singh said here on Tuesday.

The post was lying vacant since the death of MLC Ahmed Hasan in February.

According to a notification issued on Monday, Lathar has been recognised as the Leader of Opposition with effect from March 28, Singh said.

Lathar's term as a member of the Legislative Council will end on May 26, 2022.

At the 100-seat Legislative Council, the ruling BJP has 34 members, 17, BSP four, Congress and Apna Dal (Sonelal) one each, Shikshak Dal (non-political party) two, Independent group one, independent one and Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal (Nishad) one member.

The process of election for 36 seats from the local authority constituency is underway and polling will be held on April 9. The counting of votes will be held on April 12.

Candidates for some of these seats have been elected unopposed.

