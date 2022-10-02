JUST IN
State scan: Has Goa become the go-to party-hopping destination in India?
Gehlot targets Pilot, says Rajasthan MLAs got agitated over name of new CM
Kejriwal vows mohalla clinics in Guj, says will repatriate illegal money
Gehlot hints at continuing as CM, asks public to send suggestions on budget
Cong warns Gehlot loyalists over public comments on 'internal matters'
Congress leader says Sonia will decide on Rajasthan CM 'in a day or two'
Saffron flag has to be in one's heart, not just hands: Uddhav Thackeray
Internal politics goes on, will resolve it: CM Gehlot on Rajasthan crisis
Maharashtra to probe vehicles purchase at inflated rates in Uddhav regime
Gujarat businessman who refrained from doing AAP's publicity joins BJP
You are here: Home » Politics » News » West
INLD eyes revival in 2024 Haryana Assembly polls as mega oppn gathers steam
Bommai ridicules Rahul Gandhi, says no need to talk about 'Nakli Gandhis'
Business Standard

State scan: Has Goa become the go-to party-hopping destination in India?

Goa isn't new to defections. Political analysts say there have been at least 10 major episodes of defections since the state was liberated in the early 1960s

Topics
Goa | Congress | BJP

Ashish Tiwari 

Goa MLAs
Never has any ruling party in Goa had 33 MLAs in the 40-seat Assembly

Has Goa become the go-to party-hopping destination in India? From the United Goans Party’s (UGP’s) split in 1966 to former chief minister Digambar Kamat defecting to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with seven other Congress legislators earlier this month, there have been a fair number of episodes of defections in the state.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Goa

First Published: Sun, October 02 2022. 22:12 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU