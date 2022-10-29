JUST IN
State will get big-ticket investments in coming days: Maharashtra CM Shinde

Amid the blame-game between the govt and Opposition over the 'loss' of Tata consortium-Airbus project, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said the state will get major investments in the coming days

Topics
Maharashtra | Investments | Eknath Shinde

Press Trust of India  |  Nandurbar 

Eknath Shinde
Eknath Shinde

Amid the blame-game between the government and Opposition over the 'loss' of Tata consortium-Airbus project, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said the state will get major investments in the coming days.

The opposition has been targeting the Shinde government after a Tata-led consortium and Airbus chose Vadodara in Gujarat for its military aircraft project. Earlier, Vedanta-Foxconn had chosen Gujarat over Maharashtra for its semiconductor plant. In the coming days, the state will get major industries," chief minister Shinde said at a function here.

There has been a discussion going on about the industries in the state and our industries minister is speaking on this issue. I don't want to comment on it. (But) The government will not fall short in generating employment for the youth, Shinde added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on Maharashtra

First Published: Sat, October 29 2022. 21:26 IST

