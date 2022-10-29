State will get big-ticket investments in coming days: Maharashtra CM Shinde

-
Amid the blame-game between the government and Opposition over the 'loss' of Tata consortium-Airbus project, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said the state will get major investments in the coming days.
The opposition has been targeting the Shinde government after a Tata-led consortium and Airbus chose Vadodara in Gujarat for its military aircraft project. Earlier, Vedanta-Foxconn had chosen Gujarat over Maharashtra for its semiconductor plant. In the coming days, the state will get major industries," chief minister Shinde said at a function here.
There has been a discussion going on about the industries in the state and our industries minister is speaking on this issue. I don't want to comment on it. (But) The government will not fall short in generating employment for the youth, Shinde added.
First Published: Sat, October 29 2022. 21:26 IST
