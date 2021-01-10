Stir by SDA demanding recall of Puducherry Lt Governor Bedi enters 3rd day

The agitation by the ruling



Congress-led Secular Democratic Alliance (SDA) in demanding the recall of Lt Governor entered the third day here on Sunday.

Participants including the Chief Minister V Narayanasamy were seen holding placards with slogans urging Bedi "to go back".

Ministers and legislators of the ruling Congress and leaders and workers of the parties affiliated to the SDA (except the DMK) participated in the stir which began on Friday.

For the second day, Narayanasamy and the other protestors slept at the venue on Saturday night.

The opposition AIADMK and the BJP however, described the agitation by the SDA as "a politically motivated initiative and an attempt to cover up the Congress government's failure during the last four and half years to fulfill poll promises."



The Centre has deployed Central Armed Police force and Central Industrial Security Force personnel to maintain law and order here.

The SDA had planned to picket Raj Nivas, the office- cum-residence of the Lt Governor, as part of the protest against Bedi for her alleged failure to approve the proposals of the government for various welfare and developmental schemes.

With the police denying permission to hold the protest in front of the Raj Nivas, the ruling SDA shifted the venue to Maraimalai Adigal Salai (more than one kilometre away).

This is the second time that the ruling Congress has embarked upon an 'anti agitation' as the party had held a similar stir in February 2019.

Bedi, a former IPS officer, and Narayanasamy have been at loggerheads over various issues ever since she was appointed Lt Governor in May 2016, with the ruling Congress accusing her of going against decisions of the government.

