Stir by SDA demanding recall of Puducherry Lt Governor Bedi enters 3rd day

-
ALSO READ
Puducherry CM Narayanasamy continues protest against LG Kiran Bedi
NE monsoon rains filled up major tanks in Puducherry, says LG Kiran Bedi
DBT mode is clean, honest service to beneficiaries, says Kiran Bedi
Cyclone Nivar: LG Kiran Bedi thanks Centre for support to Puducherry
LG Kiran Bedi to skip House address for presentation of Puducherry Budget
-
The agitation by the ruling
Congress-led Secular Democratic Alliance (SDA) in Puducherry demanding the recall of Lt Governor Kiran Bedi entered the third day here on Sunday.
Participants including the Chief Minister V Narayanasamy were seen holding placards with slogans urging Bedi "to go back".
Ministers and legislators of the ruling Congress and leaders and workers of the parties affiliated to the SDA (except the DMK) participated in the stir which began on Friday.
For the second day, Narayanasamy and the other protestors slept at the venue on Saturday night.
The opposition AIADMK and the BJP however, described the agitation by the SDA as "a politically motivated initiative and an attempt to cover up the Congress government's failure during the last four and half years to fulfill poll promises."
The Centre has deployed Central Armed Police force and Central Industrial Security Force personnel to maintain law and order here.
The SDA had planned to picket Raj Nivas, the office- cum-residence of the Lt Governor, as part of the protest against Bedi for her alleged failure to approve the proposals of the government for various welfare and developmental schemes.
With the police denying permission to hold the protest in front of the Raj Nivas, the ruling SDA shifted the venue to Maraimalai Adigal Salai (more than one kilometre away).
This is the second time that the ruling Congress has embarked upon an 'anti Kiran Bedi agitation' as the party had held a similar stir in February 2019.
Bedi, a former IPS officer, and Narayanasamy have been at loggerheads over various issues ever since she was appointed Lt Governor in May 2016, with the ruling Congress accusing her of going against decisions of the government.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU