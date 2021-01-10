Yediyurappa to discuss Karnataka's 'political situation' with Shah, Nadda

-
Amid much-awaited Cabinet expansion in Karnataka, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa arrived in the national capital on Sunday and is scheduled to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and later with BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda.
After his arrival in Delhi, Yediyurappa hinted at discussing 'political situation' without replying to whether he would discuss the issue of Cabinet expansion with the party's top leadership. Speaking to the media, Yediyurappa said: "I am going to discuss the political situation in Karnataka. Recently we won gram panchayat elections and local elections in a big way. I am scheduled to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah."
The Chief Minister also informed that he would be discussing the candidates for upcoming by-elections in the state. "Within a month, we are going to face by-elections for vacant seats of Lok Sabha and state Assembly. We need to finalise candidates. I will try to meet Nadda Ji as well to discuss all this," he said.
Responding to preparations for the vaccination process for COVID-19, Yediyurappa appeared confident that the coronavirus situation is under control in the state.
"We are taking all precautions and everything is under control," said Yediyurappa.
Recently, the Chief Minister had said that BJP's central leadership will take a call on the cabinet expansion and that it is expected to be expanded this month.
