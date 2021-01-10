Yediyurappa, Amit Shah meet over Karnataka political scene, by-polls list

-
ALSO READ
Karnataka CM to review situation in rain, flood ravaged districts
Karnataka CM's proposal to cut down assembly session to 3-day irks oppn
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa to pump Rs 39,300 cr to boost agri sector
Karnataka to introduce law against love jihad in next assembly session: CM
Karnataka reshuffle: Sudhakar replaces Sriramulu as new Health Minister
-
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa Sunday met Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi to discuss the state's political scenario and finalise the BJP's candidates for the upcoming by-polls in the state as he arrived in the national capital on a day-long visit.
Before he left for Delhi earlier in the day, Yediyurappa had hinted the much-awaited cabinet rejig in the state might also come up for discussion during his meeting.
After landing in Delhi, the CM told reporters, "I am going to discuss the political situation in Karnataka."
"Recently, we won the gram panchayat elections in a very big way. Within a month, we are going to face two parliamentary and an assembly by-polls. We have to finalise the candidates. We will discuss all these issues with Amit Shah and other important leaders," he added.
The BJP leader said while his appointment with the home minister is confirmed, he will also try to meet JP Nadda, the party's national president.
Asked about the steps taken to check the spread of COVID-19 in the state, the chief minister said, "In Karnataka, the COVID-19 situation is under control. We are taking all precautions."
Earlier before leaving the Bangalore Airport, he hinted that the cabinet expansion may also come up for discussion during his meeting with the party high command.
"I don't know. I will discuss all the issues," he told reporters at the airport when asked if a cabinet rejig is likely this week.
The cabinet expansion in the state has been on the cards for over a year now, but it could not take place, giving some anxious moments to ministerial aspirants and also leading to dissatisfaction.
Among those in the ministerial race are MLAs Umesh Katti, Munirathna, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, M P Renukacharya, Aravind Limbavali and S R Vishwanath. Three MLCs -- C P Yogeshwar, MTB Nagaraj and R Shankar -- are too aspiring for a ministerial berth.
Another MLC, A H Vishwanath, too was in the race but his hopes dashed when the Karnataka High Court on November 30 barred him from becoming a minister until at least May this year.
The state can have a total of 34 ministers and it has 27 now.
By-polls are scheduled for Maski and Basavakalyan assembly segments, and Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency.
While Maski fell vacant due to the resignation of sitting Congress MLA Pratap Gouda Patil in 2019, the by-polls to Basavakalyan and Belagavi seats have been necessitated by the deaths of their representatives B Narayan Rao and Suresh Angadi, respectively, due to coronavirus.
"I will discuss all other issues with the party high command and wish to return in the night," the chief minister said before he departed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU