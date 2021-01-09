Punjab CM working as 'agent' of BJP, alleges AAP leader Raghav Chadha

-
ALSO READ
AAP to hold 2,500 'Mohalla Meetings' across Delhi from January 7-15
Aam Aadmi Party will restructure Delhi unit, minister Gopal Rai says
Members of different organisations, political parties join AAP in Delhi
Delhi BJP chief urges Anna Hazare to join party's movement against AAP govt
Kejriwal, Amarinder engage in Twitter spat over farms bills issue
-
The newly appointed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab co-in charge and Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha on Saturday accused Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh of working as an "agent" of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
"Captain Amrinder Singh is working as an agent of BJP and trying to finish this agitation and trying to save his family from ED, In 2019 Captain Amrinder Singh gave his consent on these three laws and captain is asking time from President to withdraw these black laws, not his friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Raghav Chadha told reporters here.
"Captain is not left his fort to stand with the farmers, earlier he met with Amit Shah but he never met with Congress president or farmers," he added.
This comes after Punjab Chief Minister on Friday had rejected the allegations by the opposition parties, saying that there was no question of deputing police officers to negotiate with farmers protesting at the Delhi border.
Amarinder Singh had said that the Punjab government has no role to play in the negotiations with farmers and refuted the charges being made by Akali Dal and AAP leaders.
"Anyone who believes that a couple of police officers can negotiate with the farmers or persuade the Kisan leaders to accept the Centre's suggestions on amendments to the farm laws is really naive," the Chief Minister remarked.
The eighth round of negotiations between the protesting farmer unions and the Centre held on Friday remained inconclusive, and the next round of meeting will be held on January 15.
Farmers have been protesting at different borders here since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU