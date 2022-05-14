Sunil Jakhar an asset, Congress shouldn't lose him, says Navjot Sidhu

-
ALSO READ
'Goodbye Congress,' says Sunil Jakhar as he shares decision to quit party
Facing two-year suspension, Sunil Jakhar wishes Congress 'good luck'
Sunil Jakhar upset over Congress disciplinary committee's show-cause notice
1988 case: SC asks Navjot Sidhu to respond to application within 2 weeks
No other priority than peace in Punjab: Sidhu slams AAP over law and order
-
Shortly after Sunil Jakhar announced to quit the Congress, party leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday called the former state unit chief "an asset" and told his party not to lose him.
Sidhu further said any differences can be resolved on the table.
Jakhar announced his decision to part ways with the Congress that last month removed him from all party positions for alleged anti-party activities.
"The Congress should not loose #suniljakhar . Is an asset worth his weight in gold . Any differences can be resolved on the table," said Sidhu in a tweet.
Jakhar, the disgruntled leader whose decision comes during the party's three-day 'Chintan Shivir' in Udaipur, went live on his Facebook page to make the announcement.
"It is my parting gift to the party. These are my last words to Congressmen. Good luck and Goodbye Congress," Jakhar said while announcing that he was parting ways with the Congress.
The former Punjab Congress president had been upset with the party for serving him a show-cause notice on April 11. However, Jakhar chose not to reply to the Congress disciplinary committee panel.
During his 'dil ki baat' live on his Facebook page, Jakhar also attacked some leaders "sitting in Delhi" and particularly targeted party leader Ambika Soni for her statement made last year in which she had the party should go with a Sikh face
Notably, AICC incharge of Punjab affairs Harish Chaudhary had written to party president Sonia Gandhi, seeking disciplinary action against Navjot Sidhu for trying to "portray himself above the party.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU