T'gana CM leaves for Delhi, to take up Krishna river water sharing issue

-
ALSO READ
Water level of Sharda river rises following cloudbursts in Uttarakhand
From IoT-based sensors to flow meters, how tech is powering water mission
Mekedatu dam issue: SC likely to hear TN's contempt plea on July 27
Karnataka, Maharashtra agree to resolve water sharing issues
Will resolve Mekedatu, Mahadayi and Krishna project disputes: CM Bommai
-
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday left for New Delhi, where he is scheduled to meet Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat over water allocation in Krishna and Godavari basins, besides requesting the Centre to set up a tribunal.
During his stay in the national capital, if necessary, Rao will also call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the issue and also demands to declare annual target on paddy procurement from the state.
Alleging that the NDA government has been dragging its feet on Telangana's share in Krishna and Godavari river waters, Rao had said he would meet the Union Jal Shakti Minister during his visit to Delhi and demand that the state's share be decided.
Telangana and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh have had sharp differences over river water sharing.
If the Centre does not form a tribunal and refer the matter to it, the TRS would launch a massive agitation, besides raising the issue in Parliament, the CM had warned and sought to know what was preventing the central government from referring the matter to the tribunal.
Rao had also demanded that the Centre convey the annual target for paddy procurement from Telangana, adding a delegation of ministers, MPs and officials would leave for Delhi soon to get a clarity on the extent of procurement and also on the paddy cultivation.
The ruling party held a dharna here on Thursday (last) over the issue.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU