T'gana CM leaves for Delhi, to take up Krishna river water sharing issue

Chief Minister K on Sunday left for New Delhi, where he is scheduled to meet Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat over water allocation in Krishna and Godavari basins, besides requesting the Centre to set up a tribunal.

During his stay in the capital, if necessary, Rao will also call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the issue and also demands to declare annual target on paddy procurement from the state.

Alleging that the NDA government has been dragging its feet on Telangana's share in Krishna and Godavari river waters, Rao had said he would meet the Union Jal Shakti Minister during his visit to Delhi and demand that the state's share be decided.

and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh have had sharp differences over river water sharing.

If the Centre does not form a tribunal and refer the matter to it, the TRS would launch a massive agitation, besides raising the issue in Parliament, the CM had warned and sought to know what was preventing the central government from referring the matter to the tribunal.

Rao had also demanded that the Centre convey the annual target for paddy procurement from Telangana, adding a delegation of ministers, MPs and officials would leave for Delhi soon to get a clarity on the extent of procurement and also on the paddy cultivation.

The ruling party held a dharna here on Thursday (last) over the issue.

