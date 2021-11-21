People doubtful whether farm laws will actually be repealed: Digvijaya

-
ALSO READ
Repeal of farm laws victory of farmers' peaceful struggle: Punjab CM
PM should apologise to farmers for pain caused due to farm laws: Congress
Repeal of farm laws: Opposition parties hail victory of farmers
Farm laws repeal: Victory of all farmers, says Asaduddin Owaisi
Farmers hail repeal of 3 farm laws, to continue protest over other demands
-
Veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday said people are doubtful about whether the three contentious farm laws will actually be repealed or not as several BJP leaders claim that these legislations will be brought back soon.
Singh, while claiming that there was a communication gap in the Union cabinet, alleged that only Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were actually running the show.
Talking to reporters here, Singh termed the withdrawal of farm laws a delayed but right decision, and said, "But who will take responsibility for 700 deaths that occurred during the farmers' protest? And the people are not believing this announcement. Several BJP leaders are claiming that the farm laws will be brought back after being repealed."
The farmers' demand will be fulfilled only after the three contentious legislations are repealed in Parliament and legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) for crops is made, he said.
"I am told that there is a communication gap in the Union cabinet. The news coming out says only PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are running the show. This is against parliamentary democracy," he said.
Singh said that in the country's democratic set-up, the prime minister is 'first among the equals' and decisions should be taken in consultation with other cabinet members.
The Congress's Rajya Sabha member praised the farmers for running a non-violent protest.
In reply to a question about Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu terming Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan as elder brother, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said, "Question should be asked to the prime minister as to why he went to Pakistan without invitation."
He was referring to Modi's surprise visit to Pakistan in December 2015.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU