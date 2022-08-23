Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh held for controversial religious remarks

-
BJP leader Raja Singh was taken into custody on Tuesday for his alleged controversial remarks against a particular religion, police said.
On Monday, the BJP MLA released a video criticising stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who recent performed in the city and also against the religion. Singh is purportedly seen making some comments against the religion.
Several people belonging to a community staged a protest in the old city area on Monday night demanding the BJP leader's arrest.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
