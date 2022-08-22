Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar defends carrying Shah's footwear

Calling Union Home Minister his 'guru', president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday defended carrying his footwear during a programme here.

Facing criticism from Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the party, Sanjay said there was nothing wrong in what he did as giving footwear to elders out of respect for them is part of Indian traditions.

He slammed TRS and leaders for calling his action "slavery".

The leader took to Twitter to defend his action after the leaders of TRS and trolled him.

The video clips showing Sanjay carrying footwear of during his visit to a temple in Secunderabad went viral.

The MP picked up Shah's shoes and kept them aside when the union home minister arrived at Ujjaini Mahankali temple.

When Shah came out of the temple after prayers, Sanjay was once again seen rushing to fetch his shoes.

Sanjay said that since is 'our family elder and guru and I am younger to him, I carried his footwear'.

The leader reacted sharply to the criticism from TRS and alleged that the family of Chief Minister KCR has the habit of touching one's feet when required and later pulling the rug from under the same feet.

Earlier, leaders of TRS and Congress party branded Sanjay a 'slave' of Delhi and Gujarat leaders and called for safeguarding the self-respect of .

TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao tweeted that people of Telangana are watching 'Gujarati slaves who carry Delhi shoes and also the leader who is fight against the Delhi leaders.'

Rama Rao, who is a state minister and son of Chief Minister KCR, stated that all sections of Telangana society are ready to reject those who insulted Telangana self-respect and to protect Telangana's self-esteem.

