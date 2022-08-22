Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar defends carrying Shah's footwear

-
Calling Union Home Minister Amit Shah his 'guru', Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday defended carrying his footwear during a programme here.
Facing criticism from Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the Congress party, Sanjay said there was nothing wrong in what he did as giving footwear to elders out of respect for them is part of Indian traditions.
He slammed TRS and Congress leaders for calling his action "slavery".
The BJP leader took to Twitter to defend his action after the leaders of TRS and Congress trolled him.
The video clips showing Sanjay carrying footwear of Amit Shah during his visit to a temple in Secunderabad went viral.
The MP picked up Shah's shoes and kept them aside when the union home minister arrived at Ujjaini Mahankali temple.
When Shah came out of the temple after prayers, Sanjay was once again seen rushing to fetch his shoes.
Sanjay said that since Amit Shah is 'our family elder and guru and I am younger to him, I carried his footwear'.
The BJP leader reacted sharply to the criticism from TRS and alleged that the family of Chief Minister KCR has the habit of touching one's feet when required and later pulling the rug from under the same feet.
Earlier, leaders of TRS and Congress party branded Sanjay a 'slave' of Delhi and Gujarat leaders and called for safeguarding the self-respect of Telangana.
TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao tweeted that people of Telangana are watching 'Gujarati slaves who carry Delhi shoes and also the leader who is fight against the Delhi leaders.'
Rama Rao, who is a state minister and son of Chief Minister KCR, stated that all sections of Telangana society are ready to reject those who insulted Telangana self-respect and to protect Telangana's self-esteem.
--IANS
ms/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
