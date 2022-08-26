BJP attacks Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's 'political DNA', Tejashwi hits back

-
-
Leader of Opposition in Bihar Legislative Council Samrat Chaudhary, in controversial remarks in the upper house on Thursday, said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's "political NDA is bad".
The BJP lawmaker made the statement in front of Nitish Kumar, Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary during the proceedings.
As the Minister was answering a question, Samrat Chaudhary, interrupting him, said: "No one could understand when Nitish Kumar went from here to there. He sometimes saw this side and sometimes that side. His political DNA is bad."
At this, Tejashwi Yadav stood up and retorted: "You stayed in my party, then went to JD-U, and now you are in BJP. So, what about you?"
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had first criticised Nitish Kumar's "DNA" during the 2015 Assembly election campaign.
A special session of the Legislative Council was conducted for newly-elected Chairperson Devesh Chandra Thakur to take over charge. He is 12th Chairperson of the Legislative Council.
