TN govt tables reports in Assembly, panel blames Sasikala for Jaya's death

Tamil Nadu govt tabled in Assembly the reports of separate Commissions of Inquiry that looked into the circumstances surrounding the death of former CM J Jayalalithaa

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala with late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. Photo: PTI
VK Sasikala with late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. Photo: PTI

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday tabled in Assembly the reports of separate Commissions of Inquiry that looked into the circumstances surrounding the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and the 2018 police firing at Thoothukudi in the state.

The Justice A Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry that probed the circumstances leading to Jayalalithaa's death in 2016, in its concluding remarks said that V K Sasikala, the late Chief Minister's confidante, "have to be found fault with and investigation is to be ordered." The panel also has named others alongwith Sasikala.

The Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission of Inquiry, which probed the 2018 police firing at Thoothukudi on anti-Sterlite protesters --that claimed 13 lives-- has blamed the police authorities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 14:52 IST

