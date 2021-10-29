Channi meets Rahul after Amarinder's announcement on launching own party

-
ALSO READ
7 new faces likely in Punjab cabinet, 5 from Amarinder govt may be skipped
Punjab cabinet finalised, CM Charanjit Channi to meet governor
Charanjit Singh Channi takes oath as Punjab Chief Minister
Navjot Sidhu to meet Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi for talks
Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi announces reduction in his security cover
-
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi here on Thursday and the two leaders are learnt to have discussed the political situation in the state and the party's prospects in next year's Assembly polls.
Channi is also learnt to have apprised Gandhi of the pro-people measures taken by his government since he assumed the charge of the chief minister.
The meeting came a day after former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh announced that he would float his own political party once the Election Commission approves it.
Sources said the two leaders discussed the fallout of Singh launching his own party and the potential impact it would have on the poll prospects of the Congress.
Channi is also learnt to have informed Gandhi about the steps being taken to ensure justice in a case involving the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of Sikhs, the sources said.
The two leaders also discussed the issue of the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) being extended to 50 km inside the international border, on which the Punjab Assembly will hold a special session.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU